News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jesus Of Nazareth
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France seeks 'urgent' Security Council meeting on Lebanon peacekeepers
Lebanon News
30-03-2026 | 14:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France seeks 'urgent' Security Council meeting on Lebanon peacekeepers
France has requested an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting on the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon after the death of three peacekeepers and has made its condemnation of the deaths known to Israel, its foreign minister said Monday.
France "condemns in the strongest terms the gunfire" that caused the deaths of three UNIFIL peacekeepers in southern Lebanon in two incidents, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on the X social media platform. Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting in southern Lebanon as part of the widening Middle East war.
"France also condemns the serious incidents experienced yesterday (Sunday) by the French contingent in UNIFIL in the Naqura area," Barrot said, adding that the anger had "been conveyed with the utmost firmness to the Israeli ambassador in Paris."
AFP
Lebanon News
seeks
'urgent'
Security
Council
meeting
Lebanon
peacekeepers
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-28
France's Macron calls for urgent meeting of UN security council on Iran
World News
2026-02-28
France's Macron calls for urgent meeting of UN security council on Iran
0
World News
2026-01-03
Venezuela seeks UN Security Council meeting on US bombings: foreign ministry
World News
2026-01-03
Venezuela seeks UN Security Council meeting on US bombings: foreign ministry
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-15
UN force in Lebanon says peacekeepers fired upon 'likely by non-state armed groups'
Lebanon News
2026-03-15
UN force in Lebanon says peacekeepers fired upon 'likely by non-state armed groups'
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages
0
Lebanon News
13:03
UNIFIL: Two peacekeepers killed in South Lebanon, two others injured
Lebanon News
13:03
UNIFIL: Two peacekeepers killed in South Lebanon, two others injured
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Energy prices surge as regional war drives up costs, deepens Lebanon’s economic strain
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Energy prices surge as regional war drives up costs, deepens Lebanon’s economic strain
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks
0
Middle East News
14:22
White House expresses 'concerns' over blocking Jerusalem's Catholic leader
Middle East News
14:22
White House expresses 'concerns' over blocking Jerusalem's Catholic leader
0
Middle East News
2026-01-20
Greece, Israel to cooperate on anti-drone systems, cybersecurity: Greek minister
Middle East News
2026-01-20
Greece, Israel to cooperate on anti-drone systems, cybersecurity: Greek minister
0
World News
2026-03-28
France foils Paris bomb attack outside US bank: AFP
World News
2026-03-28
France foils Paris bomb attack outside US bank: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon asks Ukrainian embassy to hand over suspect accused of links to Israel’s Mossad
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon asks Ukrainian embassy to hand over suspect accused of links to Israel’s Mossad
2
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages
3
Lebanon News
06:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked in southern Lebanon, helicopter evacuates wounded
Lebanon News
06:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked in southern Lebanon, helicopter evacuates wounded
4
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike near Beirut suburbs kills three Hezbollah members: AFP
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike near Beirut suburbs kills three Hezbollah members: AFP
5
Lebanon News
05:19
Judge Bitar concludes Beirut Port blast probe, refers case to top prosecutor: Report
Lebanon News
05:19
Judge Bitar concludes Beirut Port blast probe, refers case to top prosecutor: Report
6
Lebanon News
05:45
Iran says ambassador to Lebanon to remain despite expulsion order
Lebanon News
05:45
Iran says ambassador to Lebanon to remain despite expulsion order
7
Lebanon News
02:14
Airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:14
Airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More