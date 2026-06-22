Qatar says joint US call with Lebanon focused on ceasefire and regional peace efforts

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Prime Minister, the U.S. Vice President, and other U.S. officials held a joint call with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, during which they reviewed political efforts aimed at strengthening adherence to the ceasefire in Lebanon.



The ministry added that the Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed Qatar’s support for efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in the region, as well as Qatar’s firm position on Lebanon and its territorial integrity.



It said President Aoun expressed appreciation for Qatar’s mediation efforts and its role in supporting security and promoting dialogue in the region.