Lebanon’s President Aoun offers condolences to Qatar over Barzan plant explosion

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun sent a telegram to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressing condolences over the victims of the unfortunate explosion at the Barzan plant.



He conveyed Lebanon’s solidarity and support for Qatar and its people in this painful incident.



In his message, Aoun offered his “sincere condolences and deepest sympathy,” saying he shares the grief caused by the accident and praying for mercy for the victims, success for rescue teams in locating the missing, and protection for Qatar, its leadership, and its people from any harm.



He added that Lebanon, which shares strong Arab brotherhood and enduring friendship with Qatar, stands by Qatar in this ordeal, sharing its concerns in unity and solidarity.