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Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Lebanon News
14-07-2026 | 08:03
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Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Israel's foreign minister said Tuesday he expected ongoing talks in Rome with Lebanon to help implement an agreement on two "pilot zones" in southern Lebanon, referring to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from those areas.
"We are ready to move forward implementing these two pilot zones. I hope and tend to believe that this round of discussions in Rome will promote it," Gideon Saar told journalists at a press conference in Jerusalem.
AFP
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