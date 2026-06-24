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Lebanon says Israeli strike on vehicle in south kills two
Lebanon News
24-06-2026 | 10:06
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Lebanon says Israeli strike on vehicle in south kills two
An Israeli strike on a vehicle in South Lebanon killed two people on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, a day after Israeli gunfire killed two people which Hezbollah called a "violation" of a truce between the two sides.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said that "two people were killed" when an Israeli drone targeted their vehicle near the town of Kfar Roummane.
The Israeli military had said earlier that it targeted "two armed Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Ali al-Taher Ridge" near the city of Nabatieh "who posed a threat," vowing that it will "continue to operate to remove immediate threats."
AFP
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