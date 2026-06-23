Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 21,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 26,000, and gas prices fell by LBP 62,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,291,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,309,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,938,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,162,000