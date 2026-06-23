Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
23-06-2026 | 02:36
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Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices
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Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 21,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 26,000, and gas prices fell by LBP 62,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,291,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,309,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,938,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,162,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Decrease

Gas

Diesel

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
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