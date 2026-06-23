Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport

Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 06:17
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Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport
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Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport

Sky Lounge Services, the company tasked with developing and operating Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat, said the airport's official recruitment process has not yet begun, warning that links, forms, and job advertisements currently circulating online and on social media are not affiliated with the company and should not be considered official hiring channels.

In a statement, the company said its human resources teams are working intensively to finalize the airport's operational structure and prepare job descriptions and requirements for each position, to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and transparency in the recruitment process.

Sky Lounge Services said that available positions and application procedures are expected to be officially announced in the coming period through the company's authorized platforms, once all preparatory measures have been completed.

The company described the Rene Mouawad Airport development and operation project as a key initiative that will create both direct and indirect employment opportunities across multiple sectors, including airport operations, security, customer service, logistics, maintenance, administration, and technical services.

In addition to jobs within the airport itself, the project is expected to generate broader employment opportunities in tourism, hospitality, transportation, logistics, retail, and other supporting industries as airport operations expand and related economic activity increases.

The company added that, whenever possible, preference will be given to qualified candidates from Akkar and northern Lebanon, as part of efforts to support local economic development and leverage the region's available human resources.

Sky Lounge Services stressed that all updates regarding recruitment will be announced exclusively through its official communication channels and urged job seekers interested in joining the airport team to rely solely on those platforms for accurate and reliable information:
 

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Sky Lounge Services

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