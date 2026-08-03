Six Saudi tankers turn away from Gulf of Aden, ship-tracking data shows

Middle East News
03-08-2026 | 09:43
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Six Saudi tankers turn away from Gulf of Aden, ship-tracking data shows
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Six Saudi tankers turn away from Gulf of Aden, ship-tracking data shows

Six Saudi-flagged supertankers have changed course in the Gulf of Aden in recent days and are heading to southern Africa following threats by Yemen’s Houthi movement to target Saudi shipping, tracking data showed on Monday.

The tankers, which were empty of cargo after returning from destinations in Asia, were sailing in formation towards southern Africa, rather than opting to transit the ⁠southern Red Sea via the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint, according to AIS ship-tracking on LSEG and MarineTraffic.

One of the tankers, Dilam, had Gibraltar as its destination, ship tracking showed.



Reuters 
 

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