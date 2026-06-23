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US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
23-06-2026 | 12:50
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US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel is seeking to advance a "pilot" proposal linked to a partial withdrawal from selected areas south of Lebanon's Litani River, a plan closely monitored by the United States and expected to be implemented by the Lebanese army.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently reviewed the proposed zones with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has been attempting to respond to growing domestic criticism accusing him of yielding to U.S. President Donald Trump's positions. Netanyahu said his government is working on a plan to preserve Israel's independent military decision-making and reduce reliance on Washington.
The proposal comes as Israeli military leadership continues field assessments in northern Israel and South Lebanon to monitor developments on the ground while awaiting outcomes of ongoing negotiations in Washington.
Israeli officials have placed several options on the table during the discussions, all of which are intended to ensure Israel does not withdraw from what it describes as a security buffer zone it currently controls in southern Lebanon, while maintaining operational freedom for its air force over Lebanese territory.
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