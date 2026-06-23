US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
23-06-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US-monitored talks: Israel promotes &quot;pilot zone&quot; plan in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel is seeking to advance a "pilot" proposal linked to a partial withdrawal from selected areas south of Lebanon's Litani River, a plan closely monitored by the United States and expected to be implemented by the Lebanese army.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently reviewed the proposed zones with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has been attempting to respond to growing domestic criticism accusing him of yielding to U.S. President Donald Trump's positions. Netanyahu said his government is working on a plan to preserve Israel's independent military decision-making and reduce reliance on Washington.

The proposal comes as Israeli military leadership continues field assessments in northern Israel and South Lebanon to monitor developments on the ground while awaiting outcomes of ongoing negotiations in Washington.

Israeli officials have placed several options on the table during the discussions, all of which are intended to ensure Israel does not withdraw from what it describes as a security buffer zone it currently controls in southern Lebanon, while maintaining operational freedom for its air force over Lebanese territory.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

US

Talks

Israel

Pilot

Zone

Plan

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon delays expected for rehabilitation of Aboudieh border crossing amid lengthy administrative procedures: The details
Switzerland talks open dual-track framework linking Iran nuclear file and Lebanon ceasefire mechanism: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-08

After meeting Speaker Berri, US Ambassador outlines ceasefire, pilot zone plan in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-18

Israel adjusts deployment in South Lebanon ahead of US-backed talks with Lebanon: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-09

Obstacles remain: Pilot zones at the heart of South Lebanon return plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-14

Israel proposes three-zone plan for Lebanon’s south: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon delays expected for rehabilitation of Aboudieh border crossing amid lengthy administrative procedures: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-22

Switzerland talks open dual-track framework linking Iran nuclear file and Lebanon ceasefire mechanism: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-22

Rethinking the Lebanon border: Israel’s operational and strategic debates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-21

Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Lebanon’s President says US officials reaffirm support for state sovereignty, ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-03

Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington conclude with focus on ceasefire, set to resume June 22

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

President Aoun says negotiations remain the only path to restoring Lebanon’s rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-04

Lebanon death toll rises to 1,422 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah decries 'blatant' truce violation after Israeli fire in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel army says soldiers struck 'terrorist cell' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

President Aoun says negotiations remain the only path to restoring Lebanon’s rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Lebanon’s President says US officials reaffirm support for state sovereignty, ceasefire implementation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More