World Bank estimates Venezuela twin earthquakes caused $19.6 bln in damage

Twin earthquakes that devastated Venezuela last month caused at least $19.6 billion in direct physical damage, the World Bank said in an estimate Thursday, stressing the need for a rapid increase in public reconstruction funding to avoid lasting economic effects.



Direct damage to residential buildings came in at almost half of the total at $9.3 billion, according to the Bank's assessment. Non-residential buildings suffered $5 billion in damage and infrastructure faced $5.2 billion in total losses.





AFP