Saudi Arabia executed 100 people so far this year: AFP tally

Middle East News
23-06-2026 | 11:24
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Saudi Arabia executed 100 people so far this year: AFP tally
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Saudi Arabia executed 100 people so far this year: AFP tally

Saudi authorities on Tuesday executed seven people, bringing the total number of people executed in the kingdom this year to 100, according to an AFP tally based on official announcements.

Five of those executed on Tuesday were convicted on drug trafficking charges, bringing to 65 the number of those executed over drug-related offences, 43 of them foreigners, according to the tally of interior ministry figures.

AFP

Middle East News

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people

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tally

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