Amal Movement rejects Lebanon-Israel deal, warns of "political and sovereignty risks"

Lebanon News
27-06-2026 | 11:57
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Amal Movement rejects Lebanon-Israel deal, warns of &quot;political and sovereignty risks&quot;
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Amal Movement rejects Lebanon-Israel deal, warns of "political and sovereignty risks"

The Amal Movement said the recently signed agreement between Lebanon and Israel is unbalanced and largely serves Israeli interests at the expense of Lebanon’s national priorities.

In a statement issued by its political bureau, the movement warned that the deal carries serious political and sovereignty-related risks, arguing that it cannot be accepted because it does not constitute a fair framework that protects Lebanon’s rights, sovereignty, and state institutions.

Amal stressed the need to compel Israel to fully withdraw from all Lebanese territory it occupies up to internationally recognized borders, and called for the deployment of the Lebanese army across all liberated areas to fully exercise its authority and strengthen state sovereignty.

The movement also urged the return of displaced residents to their towns and villages and the immediate launch of reconstruction efforts, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure.

It further called for continued indirect negotiations to resolve outstanding issues, demarcate internationally recognized borders, secure the release of prisoners, and implement mechanisms outlined in the November 2024 agreement.

Amal said any agreement that does not meet these conditions or guarantee their full implementation remains unacceptable and fails to ensure sovereignty, security, or stability.

The statement also urged national unity and “the highest level of awareness,” warning against being drawn into what it described as Israeli attempts to provoke internal strife, stressing that Lebanese unity remains the main safeguard against threats to the country.

Lebanon News

Amal Movement

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Israel

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