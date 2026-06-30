FPM leader reiterates support for national sovereignty and rejects division

Lebanon News
30-06-2026 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
FPM leader reiterates support for national sovereignty and rejects division
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
FPM leader reiterates support for national sovereignty and rejects division

Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, reaffirmed his support for anything that preserves Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence.

In a press conference, he condemned what he described as any actions that could fuel internal division.

“We agree with Speaker Nabih Berri on rejecting sedition and protecting the country and the military institution,” he said.

Lebanon News

leader

reiterates

support

national

sovereignty

rejects

division

President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-29

Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty, and independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-27

Amal Movement rejects Lebanon-Israel deal, warns of "political and sovereignty risks"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

PM Salam calls for Israeli withdrawal and outlines stance on Hezbollah and national reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

Lebanon’s President says US officials reaffirm support for state sovereignty, ceasefire implementation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-29

No progress in talks with Israel as Lebanon reiterates ceasefire-based position

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

FPM leader reiterates support for national sovereignty and rejects division

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-18

UAE condemns targeting of South Pars gas field, after Iran blames US, Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home

LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Iranian state media: Two Revolutionary Guards members killed in armed attack in western Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
04:24

Kuwait’s Zain obtains license to operate mobile network in Syria: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More