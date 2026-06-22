South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says

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22-06-2026 | 02:44
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South Korea&#39;s ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says
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South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says

Former South Korean Justice Minister ‌Park Sung-jae was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday ⁠for his involvement in the failed martial law attempt involving ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Yonhap ‌news ⁠agency reported.
 
Yoon is serving a life sentence for masterminding ⁠the December 2024 martial law declaration, ⁠which parliament forced him to ⁠lift within hours.
 
Reuters

World News

South Korea

Justice Minister

Jail

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