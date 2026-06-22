Former South Korean Justice Minister ‌Park Sung-jae was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday ⁠for his involvement in the failed martial law attempt involving ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Yonhap ‌news ⁠agency reported.



Yoon is serving a life sentence for masterminding ⁠the December 2024 martial law declaration, ⁠which parliament forced him to ⁠lift within hours.