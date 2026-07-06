Zelensky urges 'strong decisions' at NATO summit after latest Russian attack on Kyiv

World News
06-07-2026 | 03:51
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Zelensky urges &#39;strong decisions&#39; at NATO summit after latest Russian attack on Kyiv
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Zelensky urges 'strong decisions' at NATO summit after latest Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged his allies to take "strong decisions" at this week's NATO summit in Ankara after a Russian attack on Kyiv killed at least 14 people overnight.

"It is critically important that the world -- first and foremost the United States and our European partners -- come out of the NATO Summit in Ankara with strong decisions in support of our air defense," Zelensky said on Facebook.

AFP

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