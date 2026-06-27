News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Story
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
After Hezbollah supporters protest, Lebanese army vows to keep peace
Lebanon News
27-06-2026 | 13:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
After Hezbollah supporters protest, Lebanese army vows to keep peace
The Lebanese military vowed on Saturday to maintain public order, after Hezbollah supporters staged street protests against the government's signing of an agreement with Israel.
"The army command will not allow any breach of security or threat to civil peace through actions with unpredictable consequences, road blockages, or attacks on public or private property," the army said.
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Supporters
Protest
Lebanese
Army
Peace
Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-06
Israel army chief vows in Lebanon to seize opportunity to dismantle Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-05-06
Israel army chief vows in Lebanon to seize opportunity to dismantle Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-17
Lebanese Army deploys to reopen Qasmiyeh Bridge after Israeli strike
Lebanon News
2026-04-17
Lebanese Army deploys to reopen Qasmiyeh Bridge after Israeli strike
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-01
Israeli army warns money changers allegedly linked to Hezbollah after strikes
Lebanon News
2026-04-01
Israeli army warns money changers allegedly linked to Hezbollah after strikes
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
Hezbollah says LBCI videos ‘go beyond political disagreement,’ urges supporters to show restraint
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
Hezbollah says LBCI videos ‘go beyond political disagreement,’ urges supporters to show restraint
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel
0
Lebanon News
12:29
Israel defense minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:29
Israel defense minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:57
Amal Movement rejects Lebanon-Israel deal, warns of "political and sovereignty risks"
Lebanon News
11:57
Amal Movement rejects Lebanon-Israel deal, warns of "political and sovereignty risks"
0
Lebanon News
10:21
Aoun, Trump expected to hold phone call
Lebanon News
10:21
Aoun, Trump expected to hold phone call
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:21
Aoun, Trump expected to hold phone call
Lebanon News
10:21
Aoun, Trump expected to hold phone call
0
World News
2026-03-31
Iran will play World Cup games at US venues as scheduled - FIFA's Infantino
World News
2026-03-31
Iran will play World Cup games at US venues as scheduled - FIFA's Infantino
0
Lebanon News
09:37
Hezbollah chief calls US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'grave blunder', deems it null and void
Lebanon News
09:37
Hezbollah chief calls US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'grave blunder', deems it null and void
0
Lebanon News
17:33
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
Lebanon News
17:33
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:33
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
Lebanon News
17:33
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
2
Lebanon News
17:04
Crowds gather in central Beirut to protest Israel-Lebanon framework agreement: Video
Lebanon News
17:04
Crowds gather in central Beirut to protest Israel-Lebanon framework agreement: Video
3
Lebanon News
15:42
Rubio hails ‘major milestone’ as US, Israel and Lebanon sign framework deal, with $100m aid and LAF funding boost
Lebanon News
15:42
Rubio hails ‘major milestone’ as US, Israel and Lebanon sign framework deal, with $100m aid and LAF funding boost
4
Lebanon News
07:02
Berri urges Lebanese to avoid internal strife, quotes Imam Ali on times of discord
Lebanon News
07:02
Berri urges Lebanese to avoid internal strife, quotes Imam Ali on times of discord
5
Lebanon News
15:08
Lebanon-Israel talks: President Aoun praises delegation, Trump after trilateral framework agreement
Lebanon News
15:08
Lebanon-Israel talks: President Aoun praises delegation, Trump after trilateral framework agreement
6
Lebanon News
15:27
Lebanese Embassy in Washington: trilateral framework agreement marks ‘milestone’ in restoring stability and sovereignty
Lebanon News
15:27
Lebanese Embassy in Washington: trilateral framework agreement marks ‘milestone’ in restoring stability and sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
09:37
Hezbollah chief calls US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'grave blunder', deems it null and void
Lebanon News
09:37
Hezbollah chief calls US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'grave blunder', deems it null and void
8
Lebanon News
12:29
Israel defense minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:29
Israel defense minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More