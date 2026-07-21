Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports

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21-07-2026 | 06:38
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Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports
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Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to unleash fresh tariffs on dozens of countries as soon as this week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, ⁠with his temporary 10% global tariff scheduled to expire on Friday.

The FT said the most immediate new duties are expected to be on a par ⁠with the 10% tariffs currently in place, but the administration was also working ⁠on other investigations that could grant it the legal ⁠authority to propose higher duties.



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