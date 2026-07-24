White House says Trump, Zelensky to meet in Washington next week

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday, a White House official said on Friday.



A Ukrainian source said Zelensky was interested in traveling to the United States ⁠but his team was waiting for official confirmation of Trump's schedule from the White House.



Earlier on Friday, right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer interviewed Zelensky and said he had told her he would likely be in the ⁠United States next week for a trip that would include a meeting with Trump.





Reuters