White House says Trump, Zelensky to meet in Washington next week

World News
24-07-2026 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House says Trump, Zelensky to meet in Washington next week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House says Trump, Zelensky to meet in Washington next week

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday, a White House official said on Friday.

A Ukrainian source said Zelensky was interested in traveling to the United States ⁠but his team was waiting for official confirmation of Trump's schedule from the White House.

Earlier on Friday, right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer interviewed Zelensky and said he had told her he would likely be in the ⁠United States next week for a trip that would include a meeting with Trump.


Reuters 
 

World News

White House

Trump

Zelensky

US

Ukraine

Washington

LBCI Next
US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions
EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-08

Lebanese Embassy says White House invites President Aoun to meet Trump on July 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-18

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation: Army says Lebanon withdrawal to be discussed in Washington next week

LBCI
World News
2026-05-14

Trump says Xi invited to White House in September

LBCI
World News
2026-05-11

Trump to sign orders to boost beef imports, rebuild cattle herd, White House says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:11

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand region: EMSC

LBCI
World News
13:07

40,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid region wildfires

LBCI
World News
12:38

Man arrested in Spain for allegedly starting fire by using farm vehicle

LBCI
World News
11:33

Trump warns Russia and China against arms sales to Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:06

Blast heard in Bahrain, alert sirens sound: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-18

Israel attacks several towns in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-17

FM Rajji receives new Saudi ambassador, discusses bilateral relations and cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-23

Central Bank governor moves to reinforce mothers’ right to open bank accounts for minor children

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More