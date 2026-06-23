Italy declares red heatwave alert in 15 cities

World News
23-06-2026 | 03:45
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Italy declares red heatwave alert in 15 cities
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Italy declares red heatwave alert in 15 cities

Italy's health ministry declared a red heatwave alert in 15 cities including Milan and Rome on Tuesday and said the number would go up to 16 on Wednesday.

During a red alert -- the highest level -- the ministry advises people to eat light, stay indoors in the hottest parts of the day and sprinkle themselves with cool water.



AFP
 

World News

Italy

Heatwave

Alert

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