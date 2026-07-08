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Trump says Israel is expected to withdraw troops from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08-07-2026 | 11:06
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Trump says Israel is expected to withdraw troops from South Lebanon
U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Israel to withdraw its troops from South Lebanon, suggesting that the move would come as part of improving relations between Israel and Lebanon.
Asked whether Israel should pull its forces out of South Lebanon, Trump said he had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and believed Israel was willing to take that step.
“I talked to Bibi about that. Yeah, I think they’re going to. I think they want to,” Trump said. “I don’t think it’s a question of me. I think it’s a question they want to.”
Trump said Israel and Lebanon were moving toward closer ties, describing the developments as unprecedented. “They’re getting along with Lebanon. They’re signing deals with Lebanon. First time ever,” he said, before asking U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the matter.
Rubio said the agreement between Israel and Lebanon includes the goal of an eventual Israeli withdrawal, while acknowledging Israel’s concerns over security.
“We have an agreement, and it calls—that’s the goal at the end,” Rubio said. “Obviously, Israel’s concerned about their security, but the president did a great job bringing those two countries together for the first time in many years.”
Trump reiterated that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Lebanon and said the withdrawal would take place. “We have a deal with Israel and Lebanon. And, yeah, they’ll leave,” he said.
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