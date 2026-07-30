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Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
Lebanon News
30-07-2026 | 04:35
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Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
A Criminal Investigation Bureau patrol headed at 9 a.m. to the home of former central bank governor Riad Salameh in the town of Safra, acting on the instructions of Public Prosecutor Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, to bring him to the Palace of Justice.
Salameh had submitted a medical excuse stating that he was unable to appear for questioning before the Public Prosecution at the Palace of Justice on Thursday.
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Riad Salameh
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