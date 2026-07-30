Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri praised the Lebanese army on the occasion of the country's 81st Army Day, describing it as a model of unity, sacrifice and national belonging.



"The Lebanese army remains the model that is tested but never fails the test, proving its unity, identity, belonging, sacrifice and loyalty in defending Lebanon as one united nation," Berri said in a statement.



He added that the Lebanese people aspire to "one unified Lebanon, not pilot zones whose borders are drawn by the Israeli occupier through fire, killing and destruction."



Berri described the army as "the army of Lebanon and all Lebanese," saying it represents the people's hopes in protecting the country's sovereignty, liberating its land and people, and preserving stability and civil peace.



Addressing the military institution's commander, officers, noncommissioned officers, soldiers, martyrs and wounded personnel, Berri expressed "pride and appreciation," adding: "With you and through you, we protect Lebanon, build its revival and complete the liberation of its land."