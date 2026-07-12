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Ukraine's Zelensky proposes to replace PM Svyrydenko
World News
12-07-2026 | 07:41
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Ukraine's Zelensky proposes to replace PM Svyrydenko
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he had proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
"I am grateful to Yuliia for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine's team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner," Zelenskiy said on X.
"I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine," he added.
Reuters
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