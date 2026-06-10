Lebanese Army commander concludes visit to Pakistan, discusses security and defense cooperation

Lebanon News
10-06-2026 | 11:33
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Lebanese Army commander concludes visit to Pakistan, discusses security and defense cooperation
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Lebanese Army commander concludes visit to Pakistan, discusses security and defense cooperation

Lebanon’s Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal concluded his visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which took place from June 6 to June 9, 2026, at the official invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Commander of the Pakistani Defense Forces.

The visit began at the army headquarters with an official reception ceremony performed by a joint unit from the Pakistani land, naval, and air forces.

General Haykal then met Field Marshal Munir, where they discussed regional developments and issues of mutual interest, particularly security and defense matters.

Field Marshal Munir emphasized the importance of the historic relations between the two countries, while General Heikal praised the professionalism of the Pakistani army, its role in enhancing regional security and stability, and its efforts in maintaining international peace.

The meeting was followed by an expanded session attended by Field Marshal Munir, General Heikal, and officers from both sides, during which ways to strengthen cooperation between the two armies were discussed, especially in training, as well as support for the Lebanese Army amid current challenges.

The Lebanese Army commander also visited several military companies and factories, where he reviewed defense innovation technologies and industrial capabilities under development, in addition to exploring areas of mutual interest and future cooperation opportunities.

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