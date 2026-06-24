Israel army says struck suspected Hezbollah members in Lebanon 'security zone'

The Israeli military said it carried out an airstrike targeting suspected Hezbollah members who crossed into the so-called "security zone" it has created in southern Lebanon, the second such incident it reported within hours on Wednesday.



"A short while ago, a vehicle carrying suspects was identified crossing the security zone in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, posing a threat to soldiers," the military said.



"Following the identification, the air force struck the suspects in order to remove the threat," it added, vowing that the military "would not allow Hezbollah" members to harm its troops.



AFP



