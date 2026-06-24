Israel army says struck suspected Hezbollah members in Lebanon 'security zone'

Lebanon News
24-06-2026 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel army says struck suspected Hezbollah members in Lebanon &#39;security zone&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says struck suspected Hezbollah members in Lebanon 'security zone'

The Israeli military said it carried out an airstrike targeting suspected Hezbollah members who crossed into the so-called "security zone" it has created in southern Lebanon, the second such incident it reported within hours on Wednesday.

"A short while ago, a vehicle carrying suspects was identified crossing the security zone in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, posing a threat to soldiers," the military said.

"Following the identification, the air force struck the suspects in order to remove the threat," it added, vowing that the military "would not allow Hezbollah" members to harm its troops.

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-08

Israel says struck hundreds of Hezbollah members in 'surprise' attack across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-15

Israel army chief orders 'Hezbollah kill zone' south of Lebanon's Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

Israel army says soldiers struck 'terrorist cell' in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Rubio links Israel’s presence in Lebanon to Hezbollah attacks, points to ongoing talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

US proposal to vet Lebanese army units rejected during Washington talks, LBCI reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

Source to LBCI: Fifth round of talks discusses declaration of intent, delegation contacts President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-26

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 13 towns in South Lebanon, urges residents to move north of Zahrani River

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-18

A fragile ceasefire and open scenarios: Israel reassesses its Lebanon strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

PM Salam calls for Israeli withdrawal and outlines stance on Hezbollah and national reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

US proposal to vet Lebanese army units rejected during Washington talks, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel says struck Hezbollah operatives in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More