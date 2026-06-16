Brent oil price drops under $80 on US-Iran deal

Oil prices fell to a three-month low Tuesday on optimism over the expected reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after a peace deal between the United States and Iran.



Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, dropped 3.8 percent to $79.99 a barrel, dipping under $80 for the first time since early March.



The main U.S. oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, slid 3.9 percent to $77.61 a barrel.







AFP