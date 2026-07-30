Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1

Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 04:01
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Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1
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Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1

Kuwait's defence ministry on Thursday said an Iranian strike that hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in the country's north killed one person.

"The heinous Iranian aggression targeted a building belonging to a Chinese company in the north of the country, resulting in the death of one worker and causing severe material damage to the building," read a statement published by the ministry.

AFP

Middle East News

Kuwait

Iran

Strike

China

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