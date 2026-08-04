EU ministers agree Schengen 'not the problem' after Ceuta incident: French minister

France's interior minister on Tuesday said EU ministers had agreed the Schengen zone was "not the problem" after calls to suspend Spain from the bloc following an influx of migrants into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.



"We all agreed the Schengen area was not really the problem," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said following a meeting with his EU counterparts after Italy and Denmark advocated last week for Spain to be suspended from the free-travel area over the Ceuta crisis.





AFP