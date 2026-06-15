Palestinian leader Abbas announces presidential election in early 2027

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree calling for presidential elections in early 2027 and for legislative elections to be held in November of this year, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, without saying if he would run.



"President Mahmoud Abbas announced that presidential elections will be held in early 2027," Wafa said, citing a statement from the presidency. The 90-year-old leader's decree also calls for legislative elections to take place in November of this year, it added.



AFP