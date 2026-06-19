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Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation
Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 09:58
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Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation
A Gulf diplomat confirmed an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire was brokered on Friday by Qatar, the U.S. and Iran, after deadly exchanges put immediate strain on the U.S.-Iran peace deal.
"Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to halt hostilities in a deal mediated by Qatar, the U.S., and Iran," the diplomat told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. The ceasefire is expected to go into effect on Friday afternoon local time, the diplomat said.
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