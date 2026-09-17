Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties: Israeli government

The foreign ministers of Israel and Morocco agreed to upgrade diplomatic ties including opening embassies and appointing ambassadors, according to a statement on Wednesday by the official Israeli government account in Arabic on X.



Morocco was one of four Arab countries - along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan - to move ⁠towards normalizing relations with Israel in 2020 under U.S.-engineered accords. Israel separately has peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan.



The deals had fueled Palestinian concerns on the viability of a long-standing pan-Arab position that calls for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood, in return for normal relations with Arab countries.



The statement said a tripartite ⁠meeting was held in New York between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.







Reuters