Zelensky calls for army 'unity' amid criticism for removing defence minister

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16-07-2026 | 08:27
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Zelensky calls for army &#39;unity&#39; amid criticism for removing defence minister
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Zelensky calls for army 'unity' amid criticism for removing defence minister

Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, called Thursday for "unity" within Kyiv's army leadership as he faced criticism for removing the country's popular defence minister, who clashed with the army's commander-in-chief.

"A president in wartime should not have to choose in such a situation, honestly," Zelensky said, speaking of a conflict between ousted defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov and army commander Oleksandr Syrsky, adding: "I would very much like unity."

AFP


World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Kyiv

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