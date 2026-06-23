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Source to LBCI: Fifth round of talks discusses declaration of intent, delegation contacts President Aoun
Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 12:24
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Source to LBCI: Fifth round of talks discusses declaration of intent, delegation contacts President Aoun
Sources told LBCI that the fifth round of talks is focusing on a “declaration of intent,” with the session beginning as a joint diplomatic and military meeting before the delegations split into separate military and diplomatic discussions.
According to the source, the delegation involved in the talks has remained in contact with President Joseph Aoun throughout the process.
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