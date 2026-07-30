Spain PM ends national emergency over Madrid region wildfires

World News
30-07-2026 | 06:19
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Spain PM ends national emergency over Madrid region wildfires
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Spain PM ends national emergency over Madrid region wildfires

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday lifted the state of emergency over the wildfires in Madrid and Avila regions that forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people.

"We decided to accept the proposal to switch to operational level 2 and end the national state of emergency," Sanchez said after meeting with regional officials on the blazes.

AFP

World News

national

emergency

Madrid

region

wildfires

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