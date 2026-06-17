Russia and Iran discuss US-Iran framework deal as Moscow offers support in Middle East talks

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi about the U.S.-Iran agreement to end the war in the Middle East, and told him that Moscow is ready to offer assistance.



U.S. and Iranian officials announced on Sunday that they had agreed on a framework to end the war between them, lift the U.S. blockade on Iran, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow is ready to support efforts to resolve the crisis “based on its unique experience and expertise.”