West Bank violence, annexation 'only getting worse': UN

Middle East News
29-07-2026 | 04:50
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West Bank violence, annexation &#39;only getting worse&#39;: UN
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West Bank violence, annexation 'only getting worse': UN

Two years after the International Court of Justice said Israel's occupation of the West Bank was unlawful, settler violence and territorial annexation is "only getting worse," the U.N. said Wednesday.

"With attacks by Israeli settlers, and the creation of settlements and outposts, hitting an all-time high, third states must act urgently and in unison to halt the continuing killing and dispossession of the Palestinian people, and to bring an end to the Israeli occupation," U.N. human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.


AFP
 

Middle East News

West Bank

Violence

Annexation

UN

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