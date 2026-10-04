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Musk says he will rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI
Variety and Tech
04-10-2026 | 13:10
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Musk says he will rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on Sunday that he would rename the company's AI unit to SpaceXSI, following U.S. President Donald Trump's push to use the term "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence."
"Yes, we will make that change," he replied to a user on X asking him about the possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
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