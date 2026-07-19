Rubio calls for Cuba to release 700 political prisoners

World News
19-07-2026 | 05:39
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Rubio calls for Cuba to release 700 political prisoners
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Rubio calls for Cuba to release 700 political prisoners

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday urged Cuba to immediately release more than 700 political prisoners, as a prominent Cuban dissident artist arrived in Miami after five years in prison.

Rubio confirmed in a statement the arrival in the United States of artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, and added: "We call for the immediate release of the more than 700 unjustly detained political prisoners held by the regime."

"The international community must stop turning a blind eye to the human rights abuses of the Cuban regime and join us in demanding an end to their repression," he said.

AFP

World News

United States

Marco Rubio

Cuba

Prisoners

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