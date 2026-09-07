Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
07-09-2026 | 09:33
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Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon
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Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said Monday that a Hezbollah fighter was killed during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, while two Israeli soldiers were lightly wounded.

Israeli army spokesperson Ella Waweya said that earlier Monday, a Golani reconnaissance unit was conducting search operations in the al-Shaqif heights area when a Hezbollah member inside a building opened fire at Israeli forces.

The forces immediately returned fire and killed the Hezbollah member, Waweya said.

She added that two Israeli soldiers were lightly wounded during the clash and taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Their families were notified.

“Within a short time, the forces fired shells at the site where the militant had taken cover and killed him,” Waweya said. She added that the Israeli military also struck weapons depots, headquarters and other infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the area.

Waweya said the Israeli military would not allow Hezbollah to “harm the citizens of the State of Israel or its forces,” adding that it would continue working to eliminate threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.

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