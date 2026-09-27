Trump says UK terror suspects aimed for 'big damage' at airbase

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27-09-2026 | 11:37
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Trump says UK terror suspects aimed for &#39;big damage&#39; at airbase
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Trump says UK terror suspects aimed for 'big damage' at airbase

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the five people arrested on terrorism-related charges in the United Kingdom were aiming to do significant damage to the UK base that houses U.S. troops and aircraft.

"We had them under investigation. They, they were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great," Trump said while on a visit to Chicago. "We had them under view for a long time, and we got them."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

United Kingdom

UK police say 5 arrested on suspicion of preparing 'terrorist act'
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