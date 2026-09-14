Defense Minister meets new French ambassador, discusses post-UNIFIL arrangements

Defense Minister Michel Menassa received France’s new ambassador to Lebanon, Patrick Durel, at his office in Yarze on Monday for an introductory meeting after the ambassador began his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.



Menassa welcomed Durel and wished him success in his new role. He also thanked France for its continued support for Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces, as well as its active participation in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



The meeting also covered arrangements for the period following the end of UNIFIL’s mission later this year and a conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces, scheduled to take place in Paris on September 17 and organized by France.



The two sides discussed the conference's importance in supporting and strengthening the Lebanese military’s capabilities.