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Sky Lounge Services denies claims of jet fuel smuggling from Qlayaat Airport
Lebanon News
14-09-2026 | 08:59
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Sky Lounge Services denies claims of jet fuel smuggling from Qlayaat Airport
Sky Lounge Services denied reports circulating in some media outlets and on social media alleging that jet fuel was being unloaded and smuggled out of Lebanon from President René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat.
The company said the airport has not yet begun commercial operations and that no aircraft linked to its operations are currently based there, meaning there is no need to maintain jet fuel stocks at this stage.
Sky Lounge Services urged those seeking accurate information about the Qlayaat Airport project to rely on its official platforms for updates on the company’s role in developing and operating the airport. It also called for information to be verified before being shared or published.
The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and to keeping the public informed of the latest developments related to the project through its official channels.
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