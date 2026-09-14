Hezbollah, Amal call for civil peace, reconstruction and stronger state role

Hezbollah and the Amal Movement held a joint leadership meeting to discuss developments in Lebanon and the country’s political, economic and social challenges.



In a joint statement, the two groups stressed the need to preserve civil peace and national partnership, rejecting political exclusion, incitement and escalation. They called for disputes to be addressed through dialogue and state institutions.



Hezbollah and Amal urged the state to fully assume its responsibilities and address economic and social challenges, while describing reconstruction, compensation for those affected and the return of residents to their towns and villages as urgent national priorities.



They called for mobilizing state resources and available Arab and international support to rebuild affected areas and help residents return to their homes.



The two groups also urged political forces to avoid further divisions and intensify dialogue and coordination, saying Lebanon cannot afford additional political paralysis or tension.



They said overcoming the current challenges requires broad political will, prioritizing the national interest, strengthening state institutions and addressing the underlying causes of the country’s crises.