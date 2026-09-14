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Two days, tough questions: PM Salam government faces Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
14-09-2026 | 12:57
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Two days, tough questions: PM Salam government faces Parliament
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government faces two days of parliamentary scrutiny Tuesday and Wednesday, with lawmakers set to debate a wide range of political, security, economic and public concerns.
But there will be another factor at play that is not on the official agenda: the cameras.
The session will be broadcast live, and once the red light comes on, parliamentary debate can take on a different tone. Voices get louder, and a soundbite made for social media can sometimes become more important than the question that needs an answer.
Some MPs will come to hold the government accountable, others to address their political base, and some may seek to do both. Salam and his ministers will face a parliament with plenty of questions — and plenty of speeches.
On the political front, one of the most contentious issues is expected to be Hezbollah’s weapons and the principle of placing all arms under state control, alongside direct negotiations with Israel.
The Lebanese Forces, Kataeb and independent and reformist lawmakers are expected to question the government over progress on disarming Hezbollah and its next steps, while reiterating their support for direct negotiations.
Other blocs, particularly Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, are expected to reaffirm their support for the group’s weapons and resistance, reject direct negotiations and call on the government to move forward with reconstruction.
But weapons and negotiations will not be the only issues on the table.
Reforms, the financial situation, bank deposits, public administration, an amnesty and everyday concerns, particularly electricity, are also expected to feature prominently. The Free Patriotic Movement’s Strong Lebanon bloc is expected to question the government over its foreign and financial policies, energy policy, the budget and displacement.
The key question, however, is whether the government’s confidence is at risk.
So far, there is no clear political push to bring down the government, even if the rhetoric in parliament may at times suggest otherwise.
According to available information, Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri agree on avoiding a confidence vote. Even if such a vote were raised, the government still has the parliamentary majority needed to retain confidence, including the backing of Hezbollah, which remains committed to its representation in the Cabinet.
More importantly, international and Arab support for Salam’s government remains in place.
The debate begins Tuesday and continues Wednesday, with lawmakers questioning the government and ministers responding — all live on television.
The challenge will be distinguishing between those using their time to make a point and those using the live broadcast simply to be seen.
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