Israeli army intensifies operations in Mansouri, weighs troop reshuffle in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
14-09-2026 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army intensifies operations in Mansouri, weighs troop reshuffle in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army intensifies operations in Mansouri, weighs troop reshuffle in South Lebanon

 Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The Israeli army has shifted its focus to the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri following its operations around Ali al-Taher Hill, saying it plans to intensify attacks on the area.

The military says its operations are aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure in the town and severing links between Mansouri and the coastal city of Tyre.

Mansouri lies within what Israel refers to as the “Yellow Line.” Israeli forces are operating there amid reports that Hezbollah may be planning to return to the town.

The Israeli army’s 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade is operating in the area under the command of the 91st Division, alongside combat engineering forces and with support from armored and reserve paratrooper units.

Under current military directives, Mansouri is being targeted at least three times a day, with strikes focused on buildings and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army is seeking to deploy another division alongside the 91st Division near Beaufort Castle to strengthen its control over the surrounding hills.

At the same time, the military is considering withdrawing an entire brigade from southern Lebanon as it faces pressure to ease the burden on reservists.

Lebanon News

intensifies

operations

Mansouri,

weighs

troop

reshuffle

South

Lebanon

Two days, tough questions: PM Salam government faces Parliament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Israeli drone drops warning leaflets over Mansouri in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-05

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-27

Aoun urges international action over Israeli operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-05

Israeli army chief urges Lebanese army to implement commitments, disarm Hezbollah in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Two days, tough questions: PM Salam government faces Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Hezbollah, Amal call for civil peace, reconstruction and stronger state role

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Defense Minister meets new French ambassador, discusses post-UNIFIL arrangements

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Sky Lounge Services denies claims of jet fuel smuggling from Qlayaat Airport

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Pope lands in Barcelona for second stage of Spain visit: AFP

LBCI
World News
2026-05-25

Mexico accepts to host Iran during the World Cup: President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-30

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for eight villages in Tyre district in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-01

Macron says France not 'taking part' in Mideast war after Trump criticism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More