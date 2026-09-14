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Israeli army intensifies operations in Mansouri, weighs troop reshuffle in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14-09-2026 | 13:03
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Israeli army intensifies operations in Mansouri, weighs troop reshuffle in South Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Israeli army has shifted its focus to the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri following its operations around Ali al-Taher Hill, saying it plans to intensify attacks on the area.
The military says its operations are aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure in the town and severing links between Mansouri and the coastal city of Tyre.
Mansouri lies within what Israel refers to as the “Yellow Line.” Israeli forces are operating there amid reports that Hezbollah may be planning to return to the town.
The Israeli army’s 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade is operating in the area under the command of the 91st Division, alongside combat engineering forces and with support from armored and reserve paratrooper units.
Under current military directives, Mansouri is being targeted at least three times a day, with strikes focused on buildings and infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army is seeking to deploy another division alongside the 91st Division near Beaufort Castle to strengthen its control over the surrounding hills.
At the same time, the military is considering withdrawing an entire brigade from southern Lebanon as it faces pressure to ease the burden on reservists.
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