Lebanese President Joseph Aoun left Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday afternoon for Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.



Aoun is scheduled to meet with Macron to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.



On Thursday, Aoun will join Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the opening of a preparatory meeting for an international conference aimed at supporting the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces (ISF).



The preparatory meeting will be held at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris.