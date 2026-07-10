President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say

Lebanon News
10-07-2026 | 05:05
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President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say
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President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say

Sources told LBCI that President Joseph Aoun does not rule out obstacles to implementing the understandings reached in Washington, but has informed concerned parties that President Donald Trump and the United States are the guarantors of the agreement's implementation.

Sources added that Aoun will discuss the future of international forces in southern Lebanon with Trump during his official visit to Washington and will call for either extending their mandate or finding an alternative arrangement.

Sources also said Lebanon is concerned about any deterioration in U.S.-Iran relations, as any positive or negative developments could impact the situation in Lebanon.
 
According to the sources, President Joseph Aoun informed concerned parties that Lebanon’s decision to separate the Lebanese track from the Iranian track was not aimed at isolating Tehran, but rather at exercising the sovereignty of the Lebanese state.

Sources added that Aoun stressed that if Hezbollah does not respond to efforts aimed at ending the war in southern Lebanon, it will bear responsibility for its decision and will prove that its choice is Iranian rather than Lebanese.
 
Aoun will tell Trump that addressing Hezbollah’s weapons must be handled internally in Lebanon, through a comprehensive social, economic and security strategy. The priority, according to the sources, is to address the reasons behind the presence of weapons in Hezbollah’s hands.

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