Houthis: Shipping in Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab remains safe and regular

The Houthis said Thursday that international shipping and trade in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab remain safe and operating normally as fighting intensifies with Saudi-backed government forces.



Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, said in a post on X that Yemen poses no threat to maritime navigation and that ongoing Houthi operations are defensive and limited to previously announced targets.



He added that the operations would stop once attacks on Yemen end and the blockade on the country is lifted.



“There is no need for international concern” over navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, Abdul-Salam said, adding that shipping faces no threat from Yemen.