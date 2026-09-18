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Israeli patrol approaches Lebanese army position in Deir Mimas
Lebanon News
18-09-2026 | 04:59
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Israeli patrol approaches Lebanese army position in Deir Mimas
An Israeli army patrol advanced from Kfarkela toward Deir Mimas, where a newly established Lebanese army position is located.
The Lebanese army subsequently deployed reinforcements to the position as the Israeli patrol moved very close to Lebanese army personnel.
The Israeli army then fired stun grenades in the vicinity of the Lebanese troops
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Kfarkela
Deir Mimas
Lebanese Army
Aoun, Salam discuss Lebanon’s southern front and upcoming international meetings
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