Israeli patrol approaches Lebanese army position in Deir Mimas

Lebanon News
18-09-2026 | 04:59
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Israeli patrol approaches Lebanese army position in Deir Mimas
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Israeli patrol approaches Lebanese army position in Deir Mimas

An Israeli army patrol advanced from Kfarkela toward Deir Mimas, where a newly established Lebanese army position is located.

The Lebanese army subsequently deployed reinforcements to the position as the Israeli patrol moved very close to Lebanese army personnel.

The Israeli army then fired stun grenades in the vicinity of the Lebanese troops

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Kfarkela

Deir Mimas

Lebanese Army

Aoun, Salam discuss Lebanon’s southern front and upcoming international meetings
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