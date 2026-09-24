Saudi coalition says intercepted six Houthi ballistic missiles

Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 07:40
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Saudi coalition says intercepted six Houthi ballistic missiles
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Saudi coalition says intercepted six Houthi ballistic missiles

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said Thursday that its forces intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the group, thwarting attacks on the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

"Escalations and violations by the terrorist Houthi militia will be dealt with firmly," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki in a series of posts on X.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Yemen

Houthis

Taif

Yanbu

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